Two new Asda stores coming to Wigan as part of massive expansion by supermarket giant

Two new Asda convenience stores will be opening in Wigan at the end of the month.
By Alan Weston
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
They are in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, and at Almond Brook Road in Standish, and are due to open on February 28.

The supermarket giant is massively expanding its network of Asda Express convenience stores, with a total of 470 opening nationally before the end of March.

Publicity shot of Asda Express storePublicity shot of Asda Express store
The expansion follows Asda acquiring stores on petrol station forecourts which were formerly run by the Co-op and EG Group.

It will bring Asda’s combined supermarket and convenience estate to its biggest in its 58-year history as the business hits the landmark of 1,000 UK stores.

The Asda Express stores will stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to suit a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch.

Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites. The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

