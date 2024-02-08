Two new Asda stores coming to Wigan as part of massive expansion by supermarket giant
They are in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, and at Almond Brook Road in Standish, and are due to open on February 28.
The supermarket giant is massively expanding its network of Asda Express convenience stores, with a total of 470 opening nationally before the end of March.
The expansion follows Asda acquiring stores on petrol station forecourts which were formerly run by the Co-op and EG Group.
It will bring Asda’s combined supermarket and convenience estate to its biggest in its 58-year history as the business hits the landmark of 1,000 UK stores.
The Asda Express stores will stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to suit a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch.