Wigan pub conversion into apartments recommended for approval - despite parking concerns

Town hall officers will advise councillors on the authority’s planning committee to give the scheme for the Ben Jonson Hotel, on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge, the green light when it meets on Tuesday, February 13.

This is despite 12 objections from nearby residents, primarily arguing there will not be enough parking once the conversion is complete.

The Ben Jonson pub suddenly ceased trading in 2018

A report says the plan is to change the use of the building from a pub to six apartments, including a single-storey extension to the rear following the demolition of the existing one along with external alterations and parking.

The former pub – empty since 2018 – is described as a “substantial and relatively ornate traditional public house” dating from the late 19th and early 20th Century.

It has been identified as a “non-designated heritage asset” by the council.

One objector says: “There will be parking issues. Six apartments could mean 12 parking spaces required and these are not met within the application.”

Another says: “Traffic in the area is at an all-time high. Access to parking is single car entry requiring reversing into bus lane holding up traffic on a busy junction.”

One argues that there has already been an increase in cars being left on the pavement with hazard lights on. “This will increase if plans go ahead,” the objector says.

However, Wigan’s highways officer has raised no objection to the amended proposals and considers the car parking provision and use of the existing access acceptable and is safe.

“It is noted that the established lawful use of the building as a large public house would likely attract visitors by car, particularly if the establishment served food,” the report goes on.

“When this is considered alongside the proposed increase in residents parking and cycle storage, on balance the change of use is not considered to result in a significantly greater pressure on street parking beyond that which already exists.