Superdrug will open its doors to a brand-new store on Thursday (September 28) at Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh, creating 16 new jobs in the new 6500ft sq store and offering customers access to the latest health and beauty products, everyday toiletries, beauty treatments and luxury fragrances.

The store will also feature its very own Beauty Studio area where customers can access professional treatments at affordable prices.

Nigel Duxbury, Property Director at Superdrug, said “We are so pleased to be announcing the opening of a new store in Leigh Parsonage Retail Park, allowing us to continue growing the presence of Superdrug in the town, alongside the current store in the town centre.

The Wilkos store in Leigh is one of 10 set to re-open this weekend as a Poundland

"With a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, and a professional Beauty Studio, we’re confident that our local customers will love and welcome the new store.”

In the town centre, the former Wilkos store on Lord Street is one of 10 shops to reopen as Poundland outlets on Saturday (September 30).

Poundland owner Pepco agreed earlier this month to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

Poundland is encouraging former Wilko staff to apply for roles at the shops, including store assistants and managers, and said it would “prioritise” them for the jobs.

It said the stores will stock customer favourites, including clothing, alongside any existing Wilko clearance items.

Poundland retail director Darren Kay, said: “We’re pleased to be able to re-open so quickly – not least because our ambition is to provide job opportunities for former Wilko colleagues.

“Of course, we’re not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in these stores, but we know customers will appreciate a shop that’s open, trading and employing colleagues to one that’s

got its shutters closed.”

Poundland aims to open all the former Wilko stores it bought by the end of 2023, with its new lease agreements set to be completed in early autumn.