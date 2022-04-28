In 2021, Hollands gifted a whopping 2.2 tonnes of surplus pies to FareShare, to help those struggling on a budget locally and beyond.

Donating a variety of different pies and pastries from across the whole product range, Holland’s has provided many people and families with, in some cases, essential food for mealtimes.

Additionally, in the first two months of 2022, the firm has provided 0.5 tonnes of food to the charitable food redistributor - a record amount of donations from the company.

This huge donation of 1,000 meals has reached 6,000 people within the Greater Manchester region: all across 44 community centres, food pantries, food banks and more.

Leanne Holcroft, Brand Manager for Holland’s Pies, said: “As a staple community brand for the North West, we have donated thousands of pies to brilliant local charities that are doing great work for the region, and we’ve been working with the amazing team at Fareshare for over a year now.

“As we all know, everyday life hasn’t been the easiest for many since the start of the pandemic, and we hope that a little pastry goodness can provide a family meal for those in need.”

Miranda Kaunang, Head of Development at FareShare Greater Manchester said: “We’re extremely grateful that Holland’s Pies has been able to support FareShare Greater Manchester with deliveries of their surplus.