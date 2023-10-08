News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

U-turn as Wigan Labour club pledges to re-open just days after announcing its sudden closure

A Wigan social venue which looked like it was closing for good is now set to re-open.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Only on Friday October 6 did bosses of Whelley Labour Club in Northumberland Street announce on social media that due to unforeseen circumstances it had shut and that refunds would be offered to anyone who had functions booked.

Locals reacted with shock and sadness and took the declaration to mean that the situation was permanent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But little more than 24 hours later, a new “notice to all patrons” was published, which read: “We would like to apologise for the sudden closure of the club and understand that this decision has upset some of our customers but the circumstances of the closure was beyond our control.

Whelley Labour Club is shut for now but bosses have now promised it will re-openWhelley Labour Club is shut for now but bosses have now promised it will re-open
Whelley Labour Club is shut for now but bosses have now promised it will re-open
Most Popular
Read More
LONG FRIENDSHIPS: former pupils of Wigan Girls' High School who began classes up...

“Steps have now taken been taken that will allow us to reopen as soon as practically possible.

“Further information willl be posted on the club’s Facebook page when we know for sure on what date we can open.

“Also rest assured that all bookings and functions will be honoured, contact details of the responsible will be made available shortly if you need to speak to someone.

“Thanks for your patience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While there will be many who are delighted that the club is re-opening, initial comments on the U-turn have been decidedly mixed on social media.

Nikki Marsh wrote: “Well I’m not sure how people feel about this but we have all had to sort different venues out and now they decide to open again.

"I’m not happy and don’t want the function there. I can’t trust it now just want my deposit back.”

And Alan Smith still faces uncertainty. He wrote: “I have a boxing show booked for the 27th of this month. Does this mean this can go ahead as planned?”

Related topics:WiganAlan SmithFacebook