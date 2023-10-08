U-turn as Wigan Labour club pledges to re-open just days after announcing its sudden closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Only on Friday October 6 did bosses of Whelley Labour Club in Northumberland Street announce on social media that due to unforeseen circumstances it had shut and that refunds would be offered to anyone who had functions booked.

Locals reacted with shock and sadness and took the declaration to mean that the situation was permanent.

But little more than 24 hours later, a new “notice to all patrons” was published, which read: “We would like to apologise for the sudden closure of the club and understand that this decision has upset some of our customers but the circumstances of the closure was beyond our control.

Whelley Labour Club is shut for now but bosses have now promised it will re-open

“Steps have now taken been taken that will allow us to reopen as soon as practically possible.

“Further information willl be posted on the club’s Facebook page when we know for sure on what date we can open.

“Also rest assured that all bookings and functions will be honoured, contact details of the responsible will be made available shortly if you need to speak to someone.

“Thanks for your patience.”

While there will be many who are delighted that the club is re-opening, initial comments on the U-turn have been decidedly mixed on social media.

Nikki Marsh wrote: “Well I’m not sure how people feel about this but we have all had to sort different venues out and now they decide to open again.

"I’m not happy and don’t want the function there. I can’t trust it now just want my deposit back.”