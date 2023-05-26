Uncle Joe’s of Wigan scoops top prize in glittering family business awards ceremony
The North West Family Business Awards took place at the Concorde Conference Centre, Manchester Airport, before a packed audience.
Among the 500 guests were entrepreneurs, industry experts and leaders who all came together to recognise the achievements of family-owned businesses throughout the region.
Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls was named as a finalist earlier this year, and on the night were announced the winner of the Large Food & Drink Producers category.
The town’s best-loved confectionery brand is this year celebrating 125 years of making delicious sweets, which are also loved by people across the globe.
John Winnard MBE and Antony Winnard, joint managing directors and fourth generation family members, said afterwards: "We are so pleased that we won this award in our 125th year of trading.
"It is such a momentous year and the surprises keep on coming. Thanks to everyone for all your support, we are so honoured."
The North West Family Business Awards are organised and run by The Family Business Community.
The awards were presented by food writer, broadcaster and proud northerner Nigel Barden along with co-founders of the Family Business Community, Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth.
The organisers said: “The turnout was our largest to date and felt a fantastic energy in the room which was incredible. We're so grateful for everyone who came out to support the awards and recognise the hard work and dedication of our North West family businesses. It was truly an unforgettable night for everyone in the room.”