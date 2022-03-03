The Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball factory in Dorning Street has gone into partnership with the award-winning Defiance gin company in Saddleworth to produce a new toffee vodka.

And the tipple has a very special ingredient: maple syrup all the way from Quebec in Canada.

A label for the toffee vodka made with Uncle Joe's Mint Balls

Distillery owner Paul Sheerin said: “To me, Uncle Joe’s are the world’s best toffee manufacturers.

“When I first went to see them, I thought it would be only five minutes before they would see me out. After all, it’s their reputation that is on the line.

“But they are the nicest people. I think we share the same ethos of quality and credibility.

“Like us, they don’t compromise on ingredients.”

The syrup must be turned into slabs of toffee before being dissolved as part of the infusion process.

This is where the William Santus and Co expertise and equipment comes in to create top quality toffee which will allow Mr Sheerin to increase production and step up his bid to secure new export markets.

John and Ant Winnard, joint managing directors of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, said: “We are proud to be associated with Defiance Distillery.

“It has been great working with Paul Sheerin and his team and we are hoping to get this new alcoholic delicacy into the Canadian market.”

This isn’t the first time Uncle Joe’s has dabbled in the distillery business. In the past both vodkas and gins flavoured by the famous toffee mints have been produced.