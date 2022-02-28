Wigan Council leader 'saddened' by civilian deaths in Ukraine

Coun Molyneux also expressed his support for Ukrainian residents living in the borough and their loved ones in a statement released on Monday.

He said: "I am deeply appalled by the ongoing military operation in Ukraine and saddened by the number of innocent civilian lives being lost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux

"I hope Russia listens to Ukraine's plea for ceasefire to avoid any more unnecessary deaths.

"I know we have a number of Ukrainian residents in the borough and I would like to extend our thoughts and support to them and their loved ones at this difficult time."

His comments came as officials from Ukraine and Russia meet in Belarus for talks, with Ukraine asking for a ceasefire.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday afternoon, committing to send more military support “in the coming hours and days”.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The President updated the Prime Minister on the Ukrainian resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister commended his bravery and that of the Ukrainian people.

“The leaders categorically condemned the barbaric airstrikes being carried out by Russia against innocent civilians, including children.

“The Prime Minister updated President Zelensky on UK military support being sent to Ukraine and committed to sending more in the coming hours and days.”