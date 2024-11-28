Wigan’s street food and entertainment venue Feast At The Mills is launching a jam-packed festive programme called Merry Feastmas on Saturday November 30.

Building on last year’s successful festive period, the team behind Feast say they have worked hard to curate a varied line-up, from family events to festive performances and themed evenings at the rapidly evolving Cotton Works at Wigan Pier (previously Eckersley’s Mills).

Shane Brennan, general manager at Feast, said: “We’ve worked hard over the last couple of months to weather-proof and warm up Feast for Winter, installing a roof over the whole venue and investing heavily in additional heating throughout.

Festive fun with Feast at the Mills

"We’re going to transform the space into a winter wonderland perfect for enjoying our fantastic Christmas line-up throughout December.”

Highlights of the Merry Feastmas family line-up include: Frozen at Christmas with Elsa, a Santa’s Grotto (every weekend from December 1), cookie decoration with Mrs Claus, Letter Writing to Santa with the Elves, a candy can trail and a Rudolph food-making session ready for Christmas Eve.

Adults can look forward to a Freddie Mercury tribute, Funny at Feast comedy night, Ho-Ho-Hoedown country and western night with line dancing, Casettes Indie Brit Pop cover band, an Absolute ‘90s night, duelling pianos and Christmas markets.

The Feast team recommend inquiring as soon as possible with any Christmas party requests by emailing [email protected].

As ever, all of their events are FREE entry.

View the full line-up and timings at https://feastatthemills.co.uk/events-in-wigan and follow “Feast at The Mills” on socials for more details.