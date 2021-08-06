Upset over posters erected by traders at Wigan market

The signs were erected at Wigan’s market hall amid concerns for its future after plans were put forward for a £135m development of the site and The Galleries shopping centre.

There is disappointment among traders that the plan does not include a permanent outdoor market and fear that there will be down-sizing, despite the local authority saying there will be space in the new-look development for everyone who wants a stall.

The signs at the market

But it has been claimed they were asked to remove the posters by council staff.

Coun Paul Maiden, who represents Hindley Green, contacted the market manager on behalf of traders to ask for the posters to be allowed to stay.

He said: “Why are market traders being asked to remove the posters asking to ‘save our market’? There is nothing unto wards or underhanded about them.”

He argued the signs were informing shoppers about the consultation, had been paid for by the traders and there was “no credible excuse to remove them”.

Coun Maiden continued: “The posters are asking shoppers to save the market, this is a message of fact as that is the plan. The posters request that this does not happen and put some of the traders out of work.”

A spokesman for Wigan Council said: “We are engaging market traders on the plans for the new and improved market on a regular basis and discussions are progressing well. Traders are welcome to use their own stalls to display information.”