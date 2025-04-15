Warrington-based hotel group celebrates a quarter-century of partnership and growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK's largest independent hotel group, which has its headquarters in Warrington, is celebrating its 25th anniversary – a landmark moment that reflects both its enduring legacy and an ambitious vision for the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2000 by Haydn Fenton and Robin Sheppard, Bespoke Hotels has grown from a hands-on, two-man operation into a nationally recognised name in UK hospitality, boasting more than 60 hotels in its collection.

What began as a business managing hotel operations manually from accounts to sales and marketing, has since evolved into a broader, more structured hospitality brand. Yet, at its heart, Bespoke Hotels remains committed to championing individuality in the hotel space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than applying a cookie-cutter business model, the company has always supported hotels in retaining their independent character, offering a decentralised framework that respects local identity and owner autonomy. It is this approach that has allowed Bespoke to forge long-term relationships and carve out a unique space within the sector.

Robin Sheppard (left) and Haydn Fenton (right) reflect on 25 years of Bespoke Hotels

Today, 30% of its hotels have been part of the Bespoke collection for more than a decade, while over half (53%) have remained for at least five years.

And while individuality remains central to its model, Bespoke is equally focused on delivering strong commercial outcomes – increasing the value of management contracts and ensuring that its hotels operate profitably and efficiently, without compromising on character.

Robin Sheppard, Co-Founder and President of Bespoke Hotels, said: “The industry has changed a great deal over the past two decades, but one thing we’ve never wavered on is the importance of gut instinct. We’ve always been good at listening – not imposing but understanding what hotel owners want and working out how our interests align. I suppose in some ways we’ve become more of a brand than we ever intended, but at our core, we’re still about supporting the individual – boutique hotels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, the business has weathered economic downturns and a shifting hospitality landscape – all while maintaining a people-first approach. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group seized the staycation boom, spotlighting key rural locations like the Lake District and Devon and Cornwall.

It also partnered with a new technology provider to streamline revenue management, cutting manual hours and unlocking valuable data for smarter decisions. In a bold move, the group also revived Shearings Hotels from administration, swiftly reopening the brand during one of the most challenging periods in the industry.

The company’s headquarters in Warrington now supports a growing portfolio of properties, with several new hotel openings planned for the year ahead, such as Ty Gwyn in Abersoch, Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick, Hotel Gotham in Newcastle and Bristol, and many more.

Haydn Fentum, Co-Founder and Chairman of Bespoke Hotels, added: “We’ve built something we’re incredibly proud of. 25 years have flown by, but our values of trust, balance and independence remain unchanged. From the beginning, it was just the two of us doing everything – all the phones coming through to one number. Through all the macro and micro challenges, the fact we’re still here growing, evolving and looking ahead is something special. We’re already looking forward to Bespoke’s 50th anniversary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To commemorate the milestone, Bespoke Hotels has launched a special anniversary video series reflecting on its journey so far. The episodes are available to watch on Bespoke’s LinkedIn, which can be viewed here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/bespoke-hotels_bespokehotels-hospitality-anniversary-activity-7304886274190921728-aGyq/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAA8EIEBi2xP8z6tUW26jAWeWODwaMpGy9k