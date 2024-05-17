West Lancashire College set to benefit from funding for apprentices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government have recently updated their funding policy for companies wishing to take on an Apprentice! So, the great news is, if you are a small or medium sized company, your business could take advantage of a 100% fully funded Apprenticeship backed by the government for any Apprentice aged up to 21!

Apprentices are a great way to grow your workforce, increase productivity and address skills shortages, and West Lancashire College offer a range of options including Carpentry & Joinery, Electrical and Engineering right here on your doorstep!

The college work across a wide range of industry sectors and are offering local companies the opportunity to support with workforce development, a free recruitment service and bespoke training requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding is also available for some Apprentices over the age of 21, and the college invite you to get in touch so they can talk you through the funding options available to your company.