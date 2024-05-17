West Lancashire College set to benefit from funding for apprentices
Apprentices are a great way to grow your workforce, increase productivity and address skills shortages, and West Lancashire College offer a range of options including Carpentry & Joinery, Electrical and Engineering right here on your doorstep!
The college work across a wide range of industry sectors and are offering local companies the opportunity to support with workforce development, a free recruitment service and bespoke training requirements.
Funding is also available for some Apprentices over the age of 21, and the college invite you to get in touch so they can talk you through the funding options available to your company.
If you would like to find out more about this great opportunity, please contact the college direct on 01695 52300, [email protected] or go to www.westlancs.ac.uk