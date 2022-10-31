Claims.co.uk investigated 2016 to 2022 complaints data from the Local Government Ombudsman to uncover the most complained about councils in Greater Manchester, alongside which council has improved the most using historical figures.

And, happy to report, Wigan is the least complained about, coming 10th in Greater Manchester with 13.8 complaints per 10,000 people. Compare this with Bury Council with 21 complaints per 10,000 residents: a staggering 34.3 per cent difference.

Exterior of Wigan Town Hall, Library Street, Wigan.

The percentage of complaints upheld for Wigan stood at 53 per cent, most commonly being in the area of education and children’s services. The number of complaints made, however, has dropped by 11.39 per cent since 2017.

With a significant 28.05 per cent decrease in the number of complaints received, Bolton Council has improved the most with 1.8 complaints fewer per 10,000 residents over the years.

George Patton, spokesperson from Claims.co.uk said: “Council tax has increased by an average of £67 for Band D properties this year amid the cost of living squeeze.

"Along with the tax hike are residents’ rising expectations towards their local authorities to provide better services.

"It’s vital to know your right as a resident and speak out if you feel that your council has failed to deliver a service.

"Your first step should always be contacting the service provider in question. And if you are not happy with the solution provided, the LGO will come as a final resort. Be sure not to delay and lodge your complaints as soon as possible.

"Moreover, stay polite throughout the process and provide clear evidence to support your claim.”

Lesley O’Halloran, director of customer and culture at Wigan Council, said: “We are committed to providing the best possible services to our residents and, as such, we welcome constructive criticism and feedback to help us improve.

