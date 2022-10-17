Wigan children can walk to school safely thanks to donation from housing developer

Pupils at St Mary's Primary School in Ince, near Miller Homes’ Eston View estate, received the bright vests as part of Walk to School Month to keep them safe as the darker nights approach.

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director in the North West, said: “Getting to and from school is such an important part of a child’s daily routine. Our Home Safe initiative is designed to help kids to be as safe as possible on those journeys, educating them on the importance of being visible to other road users, which will instil good safety habits for years to come.”