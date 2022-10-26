The charity needs core funding support to ensure its continued level of exceptional care for borough people with serious illnesses.

The impact of the pandemic on the organisation’s finances and fund-raising programme has been huge, and the importance of contributions from the local community has grown ever greater.

Alan Watt meeting Sam Shale at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Barratt Homes Manchester’s donation was made as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Lorraine Wheeler, philanthropy lead officer at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, said: “We offer free of charge end of life and palliative care to anyone within the borough who needs our services, either within our 14-bed inpatient unit, or in the comfort of one’s own home.

“To spend your final weeks and days in dignity, in comfort, and in a surrounding of your choice, is one of the most important gifts anyone can receive.

“Hospices are very important to local communities, and often don’t have capacity to compete with national charities for funds.

"Without the tremendous support of our local community, we would never be looking towards our 40th year, next year.”

Every day, 365 days a year, the hospice aims to offer a supportive, caring approach to everyone who uses its services and its employees believe passionately in providing care suited to every patient’s unique needs.

Rhys Nicholson, managing director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support Wigan and Leigh Hospice with the funds to continue its incredible and vital work in the Wigan borough.“It’s more important than ever that we support those in need, and when it comes to hospice care, it can make a world of difference for the families involved. Everyone at the hospice works incredibly hard and we are proud to support their efforts.”