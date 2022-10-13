Pippa Hughes, 38, who runs PostCake.com, received the solo business title at the Enterprise Vision Awards.

The EVAs celebrate the outstanding successes and achievements of the North West’s most talented female entrepreneurs.

Pippa’s letterbox-sized cakes have gone down a treat with her customers and even caught the attention of Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis, who retweeted one of her tweets to his large following as part of his Small Business Sunday initiative.

Pippa celebrating her award at the Enterprise Vision Awards

Pippa, who lives in Highfield, said: “To be shortlisted was amazing, but to win has been an incredible accolade for my small business. I feel like all my hard work – from juggling all the roles in the business from baking the cakes and processing the orders to managing my own accounts, marketing and social media – has finally been recognised.”

Pippa began trading in February 2018 and worked full-time in finance alongside running her business, before leaving her job in March that year and giving birth to her second child. She took a break from the business before deciding to return full-time.

With her recent success and award win, the decision to go full-time has certainly paid off.

