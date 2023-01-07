Wigan-based company appoints commercial director in wake of acquisition
A Wigan-based network services provider has appointed a new commercial director.
Fast-growing end-to-end IT and managed network services provider EvolveODM, headquartered in Wigan, has announced the appointment of Neil Muttock.
The appointment follows EvolveODM’s acquisition of IT firm GB3 from EG Group in November as part of its plans to establish an IT services powerhouse in Lancashire.Mr Muttock’s role will include leading the company’s sales and marketing teams, as well as driving forward its growth strategy to scale up from 7,500 locations to 15,000 and create 40 new local jobs in IT by 2025.
He joins from TalkTalk, where he spent six years as a Partner Account Manager.
Prior to his role at TalkTalk, Mr Muttock held numerous leadership roles at Marks & Spencer.
He said: “I’m proud to have joined a dynamic company at the forefront of the latest developments in our industry, as there is so much change currently creating opportunities for businesses which increasingly need greater agility and flexibility in terms of their managed networks.
“I was drawn to EvolveODM due to its vast product portfolio and 24/7, 365 days a year, service offering, but also because of the team’s approach.