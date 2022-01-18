Wigan-based company to provide diving equipment to the UK Armed Forces after signing a huge contract

A Wigan-based company have won a contract to provide diving equipment to the Armed Forces

Northern Diver International, who are based in Appley Bridge, have signed a five-year £24.37m deal which will see them deliver to the Royal Navy and the Army.

This will enhance the UK’s diving capability by supplying apparel, specialist equipment and voice communication systems that can be used up to a depth of 30m underwater.

Northern Diver Managing Director Melanie Simm, said: “Northern Diver has invested heavily in R&D, staff training and infrastructure over the last three years in preparation for such an opportunity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are pleased to have won the contract and very proud to supply the Royal Navy and we look forward to building on our partnership further going forward.”

The contract will provide scuba sets, wet and dry dive suits, torches, knives, watches, floats and lines used by divers to conduct their role safely while deployed overseas or UK Homeland tasking.

Head Military Diving Capability Cell (MDCC), Captain Peter Laughton MBE RN, said: “This contract is excellent news for Defence and will ensure we continue to safely and effectively deliver our world-class military diving capability.”

Multiple requirements will be consolidated under one contract, with an option of a two-year extension.

Northern Diver International will manage the reliability, safety and availability of the equipment as well as leading equipment training and maintaining underwater tools.

The contract provides a single source for Air Diving equipment and Diving Dress and Ancillaries that simplifies support to the UK Armed Forces.

With the contract reviewing the reliability of the equipment alongside defect reporting it will be able to suggest changes that will ultimately lead to improvements as well as looking at more cost-effective ways of managing things.

The contract has supported engineering, technician, project management, Financial, Supply Chain Management and Admin jobs.

Andy Liddell, DE&S Salvage and Marine Operations Head, said: “I’m extremely proud of the collaborative way we work with our partners and clients.

“This contract supports British industry and manufacturing and delivers significant capability enhancements for the Royal Navy end users.”