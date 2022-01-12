The Wigan bands to watch in 2022 as the future of the local music scene looks brighter than ever

The stand-out moment was no doubt The Lathums reaching the top of the UK album charts with How Beautiful Life Can Be, but plenty of others are following in their footsteps.
A large number of bands have enjoyed their own successes in the last 12 months and have certainly made the best of pandemic life.
Here are some of the bands who are set to enjoy a big 2022.
1. Flechettes
Four-piece Flechettes made last year a productive one by releasing multiple new songs for fans to enjoy, including their debut EP Ink and Gold. They also performed at Isle of Wight Festival, went on tour and headlined a hometown show for the second time. Frontman Jack Heaton has spoken very fondly about the current crop of musicians in Wigan. He said: “For me it feels like the whole scene is coming of age, everywhere you turn people are talking about it. “It’s a great privilege and is something we are dead proud of.”
2. The Facades
The Facades closed 2021 by releasing their second single Don’t Ask in December. Meanwhile, they also enjoyed a number of support slots in Wigan and beyond. They already have their first shows of 2022 lined up, performing at the Bread Shed in Manchester as part of This Feeling’s Big in 2022 showcase. As well as this, they are supporting The Zangwills at EBGBS in Liverpool on February 8.
Photo: Kiera Davies
3. Joe Astley
Joe Astley and The Wallgate band enjoyed success with their single The Battle of Wigan Lane last year. The song received multiple radio plays, as well as reaching number three in the iTunes alternative charts. As well as performing his own songs, Astley can regularly be found at Liverpool’s Cavern Club, where he is a resident act at the venue where the Beatles made their name. He said: “It’s the best place on earth, I am loving it. It’s sacred ground in our house, and playing there has always been the end goal for me.”
4. Rivver
Rivver have some exciting plans lined up in 2022, with a promise of a debut EP on the way. In the last 12 months they played their first-ever headline show and released their third single Blue Lagoon. Along with Casino Club, the four-piece will also start the year by supporting the Racket at their Boulevard show.