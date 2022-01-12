The Wigan bands to watch in 2022 as the future of the local music scene looks brighter than ever

3. Joe Astley

Joe Astley and The Wallgate band enjoyed success with their single The Battle of Wigan Lane last year. The song received multiple radio plays, as well as reaching number three in the iTunes alternative charts. As well as performing his own songs, Astley can regularly be found at Liverpool’s Cavern Club, where he is a resident act at the venue where the Beatles made their name. He said: “It’s the best place on earth, I am loving it. It’s sacred ground in our house, and playing there has always been the end goal for me.”