Greg Whyman joins the team with a remit to keep driving the strategic development of the company as it continues to grow, looking at new products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

He joins from The Very Group where he was head of two-person fulfilment and logistics responsible for one million home deliveries and 90,000 collections a year.

ArrowXL commercial director Greg Whyman

ArrowXL CEO Charlie Shiels said: “Greg brings a unique perspective to our business having previously been on the customer side. He understands first-hand the issues that retailers are facing and this will help to drive our strategy and product development roadmap.”