Wigan-based delivery giant appoints new commercial director
Wigan-based home delivery specialist ArrowXL has appointed a commercial director with extensive international retail, supply chain and e-commerce experience.
Greg Whyman joins the team with a remit to keep driving the strategic development of the company as it continues to grow, looking at new products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
He joins from The Very Group where he was head of two-person fulfilment and logistics responsible for one million home deliveries and 90,000 collections a year.
ArrowXL CEO Charlie Shiels said: “Greg brings a unique perspective to our business having previously been on the customer side. He understands first-hand the issues that retailers are facing and this will help to drive our strategy and product development roadmap.”
Mr Whyman said: “The post-Covid world will see a new chapter for two-person delivery companies as we face different challenges such as the need for sustainable solutions and the risks and benefits of smart technology..”