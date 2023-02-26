Wigan-based health and safety experts double the size of their training team

The new staff at 3B Training bring valued experience in the construction sector to add to the broad knowledge of the existing team to help expand the firm’s portfolio, provide improved quality and consistency of delivery, and allow it to support clients better with their in-house and bespoke training needs.

The company has provided the new employees with their L3 Award in education and training to ensure they can deliver to the high standards that are expected from the sector.

Trainers working towards their L3 Award in education and training with 3B

The training delivery team play a key part in 3B’s growth plans which also include the acquisition of Higher Safety Training in Blackburn, and the opening of a new training venue in Leeds in 2022.

Managing director Mat Bewley said: "The addition of more construction experts into our training team vastly expands our knowledge base and continues our aim to be a world class training provider of choice. We can now provide more courses directly than ever before."

Hindley Green-based 3B Training has been established for over 12 years and delivers health and safety, first aid, plant, eLearning and NVQ training to more than 30,000 people annually across the housing, social housing, construction, civil engineering and utilities sectors in the UK.