Wigan-based sales consultant looks back on changes during 30-year career

Carol Sokol has been named as Redrow Lancashire’s sales consultant of the year, just one month before reaching her 30th work anniversary.

She has been employed by the housebuilder since 1994 and is currently based at Redrow’s Oakwood Fields development in Lowton.

She said: “I am so proud to have won this award. It was a surprise as everyone is so good at what they do here at Redrow. I’m lucky to be part of a brilliant team.”

Sales consultant Carol Sokol

Carol, who is Redrow’s longest serving sales consultant, says her role has changed considerably since first joining the team.

“The main change is the computer – how did we ever survive without one?” she said.

“Today we can send emails, arrange choices appointments via Zoom with clients who are abroad and send bespoke video messages to customers’ smartphones which offer a more personal touch.

“We are paperless in our new customer experience suites, we don’t have a printer, and we also have the interactive TV screens, which offer customers an amazing experience from their first visit. In the early days it was either a phone call or even a letter in the post to potential customers.

“Life is so much easier now. It’s crazy to think that if you couldn’t get through to the site manager on the landline phone, you had to lock up the show homes, get full PPE on and go to the site office just to ask a question, whatever the weather.

“There were no mobile phones or text messaging. And we kept all our potential customers’ details on cards in an index box – when you flicked through them it felt a bit like being a librarian!”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “Congratulations to Carol on both her award win and for marking 30 years with Redrow.

