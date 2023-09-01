Wigan based veneer suppliers celebrate over a decade of transforming smiles

Founded in 2012 by visionairies Christopher Howarth and Simon Nixon, Instasmile has not only revolutionised the dental cosmetics industry but earned numerous accolades including a prestigious Queen’s Award for Export in 2020.

What started as a dream in Wigan has now blossomed into a global sensation, touching the lives of 300,000 individuals who have longed for the perfect smile in the process.

Instasmile’s remarkable journey includes being named on the prestigious Sunday Times’ Fast Track 100 list in both 2018 and 2019, a testament to the companies rapid growth.

Co-founders of Instasmile, Simon Nixon (left) and Christopher Howarth

CEO and co-Founder Simon Nixon said: "Instasmile was always about more than delivering perfect smiles. We do that, of course, but we’ve transformed hundreds of thousands of lives in the process.

“That is the most important thing to me. We have helped countless victims of domestic abuse restore a little confidence by covering missing teeth and many people come to us for help that affects the look of their smile.”

For its 10th year, the firm opened a new office in Wilmington, North Carolina, and both Simon and Chris travelled across the Atlantic to employ another 10 people to join the brand.

The relentless pursuit of perfection led to a groundbreaking patent in 2019, distinguishing Instasmile as the only clip-in veneer product in the world allowing customers to eat and drink as normal whilst wearing their new smile.

The company remains committed to its mission of transforming smiles and boosting confidence worldwide. To commemorate the milestone, a series of special promotions will be on offer to thank their loyal customers who have been integral to their journey.

Co-founder Christopher Howarth said: “We decided to base Instasmile in Wigan because it is a vibrant and thriving hub for business. Not only that, but the work ethic of our incredibly committed workforce helps us to deliver the vision of smiles all around the world.