Wigan charity's desperate plea for help as food pantry shelves are 'practically empty'

A Wigan charity supporting people facing homelessness and poverty is desperately appealing for donations of food, as its shelves are “practically empty”.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Demand for food from The Brick has “surged” and more items are needed to ensure people are not left hungry.

The charity runs a food pantry in Wigan town centre, where, for a small cost, people can buy food that has been donated or diverted from landfill.

While it is not a food bank, it does sometimes provide emergency food parcels for people in crisis.

But it now desperately needs more items to fill the shelves and support those who are most in need.

A post on The Brick’s Facebook page said: “We need your help! The demand for food assistance has surged and our food community shelves are practically empty. Every contribution makes a significant impact on individuals and families in need.

“We urgently need the following items: pasta, rice, cereal, tinned veg/meat, long-life milk, fresh fruit and veg, desserts, toiletries and carrier bags.

The shelves are empty at The Brick's food communityThe shelves are empty at The Brick's food community
"Your support is vital in ensuring that no-one in our community goes hungry. If you can spare a few items from the list, we would be immensely grateful."

Donations can be taken to The Brick’s food pantry at St George’s Church, on Water, Street, Wigan, or at collection points at: Asda Wigan, Lidl Wigan, Sainsbury’s Wigan, Asda Robin Park, Lidl Wigan (Darlington Street), Sainsbury’s Marus Bridge, Tesco Hindley and Standish Medical Centre.

Find out more about The Brick and its food community at www.thebrick.org.uk/our-work/brick-food/

