Wigan based wet wipe manufacturer named as a Top Employer for 11th consecutive year

Nice-Pak has also been acknowledged for its excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies businesses based on the participation and results of its HR Best Practices Survey.

The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.

Emma Seddon (left), HR Officer at Wigan and Natalie Moulton (right), HR Manager at Flint.

Deborah Thatcher, Nice-Pak’s HR director said: “We are delighted to have held our Top Employer status for over a decade, recognised for continued excellence in our HR practices.

"It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the development and wellbeing of our employees. We remain focussed on creating an engaging and inclusive workplace.”

“The award scheme allows us to evolve and continue to strengthen our ability to attract and retain the right people as an employer of choice.“

Nice-Pak employs more than 700 across operations in Flint, Wigan and Osterweddingen, Germany. The company boasts an above industry-average tenure among employees, with 50 per cent of workers having more than 10 years’ service.

In 2020 the company made a global pledge to offer sustainable products and has worked collaboratively with customers to drive change, last year 90 per cent of the wipes it produced for the UK market were plastic-free.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024.