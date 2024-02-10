Wigan based wet wipe manufacturer named as a Top Employer for 11th consecutive year
Nice-Pak has also been acknowledged for its excellent HR policies and people practices.
The Top Employers Institute programme certifies businesses based on the participation and results of its HR Best Practices Survey.
The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing and more.
Deborah Thatcher, Nice-Pak’s HR director said: “We are delighted to have held our Top Employer status for over a decade, recognised for continued excellence in our HR practices.
"It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the development and wellbeing of our employees. We remain focussed on creating an engaging and inclusive workplace.”
“The award scheme allows us to evolve and continue to strengthen our ability to attract and retain the right people as an employer of choice.“
Nice-Pak employs more than 700 across operations in Flint, Wigan and Osterweddingen, Germany. The company boasts an above industry-average tenure among employees, with 50 per cent of workers having more than 10 years’ service.