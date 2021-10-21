The business opened in October 2001

Wet room and bathroom specialists ProCare was set up in October 2001 by Brian and Anthony Lee, after they gave up their previous jobs to pursue their ambitions.

Since then the company has gone from being a local business to a national supplier, winning prestigious contracts within their sector, as well as forming some great relationships.

In a statement they said: “It seems like only yesterday. At the time we had no idea of the journey we would go on, having only a raw passion to succeed and help make a difference to the lives of our customers.

“Success never comes easy and is never achieved alone.”

Like many businesses they faced the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was their toughest test to date.

They were able to work throughout the challenging times, delivering goods and services, to ensure vital supplies remained intact.

They said: “This past year has been a true testament to our team’s strength, passion and resilience. We are proud of our work ethic and the success we have all achieved.

“We would like to recognise the hard work and commitment to ProCare and our cause.”