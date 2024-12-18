Wigan-born footballing legend opens new store
The Everton midfielder-turned-TV pundit was speaking as he opened the new BoyleSports shop in The Concourse.
Between permanent staff and contractors, the new shop has boosted employment in the area with the hiring of six staff, with a further 26 staff employed during the shop construction phase.
A spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The North-West is a region that is steeped in sporting history, and we can’t wait to bring our second to none customer service to the public and provide the quality of service and facilities that we have proudly offered in Ireland for years. Leon Osman is royalty in these parts so it was an honour to have him along for the official launch.”
After he cut the ribbon, Osman, who attended Up Holland High and Winstanley College before becoming a football star, turned his attention to another new property, as his former club gear up for the big move to their new base ahead of next season.
“Goodison Park is certainly unique, I think that’s a good way to describe it. The fact there’s a church in the corner says a lot about the history steeped in the community there. The atmosphere is outstanding. I hope the new stadium can bring that and it’s the Evertonians who can bring it there.
