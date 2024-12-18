Wigan-born footballing legend Leon Osman was guest of honour at the opening of a new bookmaker’s in Skelmersdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Everton midfielder-turned-TV pundit was speaking as he opened the new BoyleSports shop in The Concourse.

Between permanent staff and contractors, the new shop has boosted employment in the area with the hiring of six staff, with a further 26 staff employed during the shop construction phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The North-West is a region that is steeped in sporting history, and we can’t wait to bring our second to none customer service to the public and provide the quality of service and facilities that we have proudly offered in Ireland for years. Leon Osman is royalty in these parts so it was an honour to have him along for the official launch.”

Leon Osman, broadcaster Graeme White, BoyleSports shop manager Susan Highcock and BoyleSports staff officially launch the brand new BoyleSports shop in The Concourse shopping centre

After he cut the ribbon, Osman, who attended Up Holland High and Winstanley College before becoming a football star, turned his attention to another new property, as his former club gear up for the big move to their new base ahead of next season.

“Goodison Park is certainly unique, I think that’s a good way to describe it. The fact there’s a church in the corner says a lot about the history steeped in the community there. The atmosphere is outstanding. I hope the new stadium can bring that and it’s the Evertonians who can bring it there.

"It won’t be easy, it won’t fall into place overnight and when you move into a new stadium there are bumps in the road. But with the fanbase we have, it won’t be too long before the intensity and the atmosphere can rival Goodison Park.”

With the move on the horizon and takeover talk ramping up in recent days, the former Toffees midfielder also called for stability if the team are to succeed on the pitch. “It’s never a smooth transition with the amount of managers we’ve had in recent years,” he said.

“Stability is key. If you want that stable base you need to keep the right people in the right places. That’s the first step and if you follow that with hard work, all being on the same page and playing as a team and a unit, Everton is the type of team that can put a run together.”