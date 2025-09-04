Wigan Borough Business Awards awarded prestigious “Outstanding” Accreditation by the Awards Trust Mark

By Sue France
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 14:52 BST
We are thrilled to announce that Wigan Borough Business Awards has been awarded the Outstanding level accreditation from the Awards Trust Mark, the highest tier offered by the Independent Awards Standards Council. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to transparency, fairness, and integrity in celebrating business excellence.

What is the Awards Trust Mark – Outstanding?

Most Popular

The Awards Trust Mark initiative is a not-for-profit accreditation programme run by the Independent Awards Standards Council, designed to elevate trust in the awards industry through a strict code of conduct and independent verification.

The Outstanding accreditation is the top tier and is reserved for award programmes that not only meet the rigorous criteria of the Standard and Advanced levels but go further still, with enhanced validation, feedback mechanisms, and training for judges.

Wigan Borough Business Awards 2025 Awards Trust Mark Outstanding Accreditationplaceholder image
Wigan Borough Business Awards 2025 Awards Trust Mark Outstanding Accreditation

Key criteria met by Wigan Borough Business Awards include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Independent validation
  • Feedback provision
  • Judges’ training
  • Transparency & fairness

What This Accreditation Means for Wigan Borough Business Awards

  • Reinforced credibility: Entrants and sponsors can now participate with the confidence that our awards process is independently validated and held to the highest ethical standards.
  • Enhanced entrant experience: With structured feedback and fair judging, businesses gain meaningful insights that support growth even if they don’t win.
  • Community trust: Receiving the Outstanding Trust Mark signals our dedication to integrity, aligning with our mission to elevate business excellence across Wigan.
The Brick Community Stadium set up ready for last year's awards evening.placeholder image
The Brick Community Stadium set up ready for last year's awards evening.

“Our commitment has always been to do things properly, openly, fairly, and honestly,” said a representative, of Wigan Borough Business Awards. “Achieving the Outstanding accreditation confirms that we’re not just recognising top businesses, we’re doing it in a way you can truly trust.”

This year’s sold-out event is being held at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday 27th September 2025, where 440 guests will come together to celebrate the Wigan borough business community.

Related topics:StandardWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice