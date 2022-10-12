Wigan borough charity launches Christmas toy appeal early due to cost-of-living crisis

Compassion in Action has now started collecting donations at Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh.

Toys for newborns through to children aged 16 and over can be dropped off in trolleys at Costa Coffee and Nationwide Building Society.

Chief executive Pam Gilligan said: “With the rising cost of food, fuel, inflation and mortgages, we know that winter 2022 is going to be a time of unprecedented financial difficulty across the Wigan borough.

Karen Cox, manager of Spinning Gate shopping centre, with Maz Fossett and Vicky Falcon, from Costa

“More vulnerable families than ever will be referred to us by our partner agencies, who share our belief that no child should be forgotten at Christmas. Our goal is to unite our community to rise to this challenge. Giving our amazing residents more time to donate at Spinning Gate will help us in achieving this aim.”

While toys are welcomed for children of all ages, the charity is asking people to especially consider helping vulnerable teenagers, who have received fewer appeal donations in previous years.

Pam said: “We are truly blessed to receive so many beautiful toys for newborn babies and toddlers year on year, many of which are donated to local mother-and-baby units, as well as children’s wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, some families in crisis who are referred to our charity also have teenage children. They equally deserve to wake up to a gift on Christmas morning. We will, therefore, be working in partnership with Spinning Gate and its retailers to suggest age-appropriate gift ideas in stores across the centre. I am so grateful to centre manager Karen Cox and all her team for their wonderful help.”

Karen, who volunteers to wrap donations for the charity, said: “Spinning Gate are absolutely delighted to be a drop-off point for the Christmas toy appeal for Compassion in Action once again this year. The incredible work they do as a charity to support our local community is just brilliant. Helping to raise awareness and enable drop-off points for much-needed toys, gifts and presents is the very least we can do.

"Please try to donate if you can, as all donations are incredibly welcome and make such a difference.”