A pub in Wigan has re-opened with a new lease of life following a £250,000 refurbishment.

The Spinners in Leigh re-launched after investment from the UK community pub company Admiral Taverns and experienced licensees Karen and Naomi Bird.

The major transformation has given the pub a new look and feel on the inside and out, including two brand-new bars, flooring and furniture throughout. Outside, the Spinners’ beer garden which seats up to 50 people, has been redeveloped with new fesIve lighIng and furniture.

At the helm are mother and daughter duo Karen and Naomi who also run the Royal Oak in Boothstown, providing them with impressive knowledge of the surrounding area and community. This combined with their experience in the hospitality industry – which spans to nearly 60 years collecIvely - gives them the tools and knowhow to create a family-friendly social hub for everyone to enjoy.

Manager Naomi said: “Opening night was fantasIc, it was great to welcome back all the new and old customers – the support we’ve had so far has been amazing. We can’t believe the results of the refurbishment; it looks beVer than we ever imagined.

“We have exciIng plans to ensure the pub thrives within the community and we want to create a social hub that is welcome to everyone, from families and children, to couples. We will also be looking to support the community wherever we can, as well as local causes.”

The pub celebrated its reopening with a weekend jam packed full of entertainment including live music and drag act performances, along with plenty of live sports for customers to enjoy. The Spinners hosts a full sports package of Sky Sports, TNT Sports and horse racing shown across its four televisions.

The licensees are proud to have a range of drinks, feturing premium lager options such as Madri and Prava, as well as a selection of bitters, from Worthington to the original Holt’s bitter.

The pub is also offering a wide range of drinks offers, including shot deals where customers can buy five shots for just £12.

Additionally, Karen and Naomi look forward to hosIng an extensive schedule of entertainment including karaoke and live music every Saturday night. In the summer months, the pub will also host events within its beer garden, from family fun days to BBQ’s.

Kelly Kerr, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns added: “I’d like to thank Karen and Naomi for all their hard work in bringing the refurbishment to life – the results are truly fantasIc. They both have a very clear vision to ensure the pub sits at the heart of the community, offering residents with a tradiIonal community pub that everyone feels welcome at.