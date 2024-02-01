Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Georgia Pennington, co-owner of Home Instead Leigh, is celebrating a successful 2023 after being named Businesswoman of the Year at the Greater Manchester Business Awards. The awards provide an opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises to showcase achievements.

With categories such as Web Developer of the Year, Best Artisanal Business and Businesswoman of the Year, to name a few, it is a great way to celebrate local businesses and their accomplishments.

Co-owner of Home Instead Leigh Georgia Pennington with partner and co-owner Tom Pennington

Georgia started Home Instead Leigh with her husband Tom in February 2020 at the start of the first lockdown after eight years of service in the British Army. They decided to make a difference in the community while helping the older generation.

In Georgia’s submission she said: “These past three years have taught me that every single person deserves the best care possible, and that is what I have done.”

Not only did Georgia face the challenges presented by the pandemic, but she also began the journey while pregnant with her first child.

Working every day until the business was up and running, she continued to push through, liaising with local charities and the local authority to ensure staff were able to keep working and caring for older people within the community.

Three years later and the company is continually making a difference in the local area, supporting clients, and creating a rewarding and supportive working environment for employees.

The company currently provides 2,000 hours of home care a month to ageing adults in the local area, helping them live independently and enjoy a stimulating life where they feel most comfortable.

Georgia said:

“I’m so proud of how far Home Instead Leigh has come since we started in lockdown.

"It’s an honour to be named Businesswoman of the Year at the Greater Manchester Business Awards. What a way to finish another great year!