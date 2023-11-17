Wigan borough family lawyer celebrates 30 years of service
Jackie Price, a member of the family department at Stephensons, has been assisting families and individuals with their legal needs since joining as an office junior in 1993.
Jackie studied for her A levels, LLB (Hons) and legal practice course in the evenings at Liverpool John Moore’s University whilst working full time before going on to qualify as a solicitor in 2003, initially working in the personal injruy team prior to specialising in family law.
Over the course of her 30-year career, Jackie, who lives in Leigh and is based at the Wigan firm’s Manchester office, has helped hundreds of families and individuals navigate the complexities of the legal system.
Her work covers all aspects of family law, with particular focus on complex children matters. Jackie has an outstanding reputation, and is one of a very small number of solicitors in the country who hold accreditation with both Resolution and the Law Society’s Children Panel.
Victoria Gethin, partner and head of the family law team at Stephensons said: “Jackie is a superb family lawyer and her contribution to the firm has been immeasurable. Her hard work, determination and empathy have seen Jackie recognised as one of the regions most respected family specialists both with her peers and her clients. I, and everyone at Stephensons, wish Jackie many more years of success.”