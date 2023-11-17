Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jackie Price, a member of the family department at Stephensons, has been assisting families and individuals with their legal needs since joining as an office junior in 1993.

Jackie studied for her A levels, LLB (Hons) and legal practice course in the evenings at Liverpool John Moore’s University whilst working full time before going on to qualify as a solicitor in 2003, initially working in the personal injruy team prior to specialising in family law.

Jackie Price

Over the course of her 30-year career, Jackie, who lives in Leigh and is based at the Wigan firm’s Manchester office, has helped hundreds of families and individuals navigate the complexities of the legal system.

Her work covers all aspects of family law, with particular focus on complex children matters. Jackie has an outstanding reputation, and is one of a very small number of solicitors in the country who hold accreditation with both Resolution and the Law Society’s Children Panel.

