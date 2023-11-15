News you can trust since 1853
Fund-raiser held to support health care charity after saving Wigan dad’s life

Loved ones of a man badly injured in an industrial accident gathered to raise funds for NHS staff, patients and families across the North West.
By Matt Pennington
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Held at the George pub in Atherton, Nicholas Youle and his family boosted the coffers of NorthCare to help them continue providing support for people in the region.

Plans submitted for a £12.5m 45-unit business park close to Wigan

Those closest to Nicholas feared he would die after being horrifically injured in an accident involving his own pallet truck while working at the Ingersoll-Rand engineering works at Hindley Green.

Friends and family of Nicholas Youle gathered to raise money for NorthCareFriends and family of Nicholas Youle gathered to raise money for NorthCare
His mum Catherine Hall said: “We had a fantastic night for our fund-raising event. So far we raised £5,707.81 and donations are still being collected.”

Proceeds will go to Royal Salford Hospital’s intensive care and trauma unit which has been instrumental in the dad-of-one’s recovery.

The money raised will go towards training consisting of programmes that provide individuals with the opportunity to gain experience and empower nurses with the knowledge, critical thinking skills and hands-on training to care for trauma patients.

