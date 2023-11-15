Loved ones of a man badly injured in an industrial accident gathered to raise funds for NHS staff, patients and families across the North West.

Held at the George pub in Atherton, Nicholas Youle and his family boosted the coffers of NorthCare to help them continue providing support for people in the region.

Those closest to Nicholas feared he would die after being horrifically injured in an accident involving his own pallet truck while working at the Ingersoll-Rand engineering works at Hindley Green.

Friends and family of Nicholas Youle gathered to raise money for NorthCare

His mum Catherine Hall said: “We had a fantastic night for our fund-raising event. So far we raised £5,707.81 and donations are still being collected.”

Proceeds will go to Royal Salford Hospital’s intensive care and trauma unit which has been instrumental in the dad-of-one’s recovery.