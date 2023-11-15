Fund-raiser held to support health care charity after saving Wigan dad’s life
Held at the George pub in Atherton, Nicholas Youle and his family boosted the coffers of NorthCare to help them continue providing support for people in the region.
Those closest to Nicholas feared he would die after being horrifically injured in an accident involving his own pallet truck while working at the Ingersoll-Rand engineering works at Hindley Green.
His mum Catherine Hall said: “We had a fantastic night for our fund-raising event. So far we raised £5,707.81 and donations are still being collected.”
Proceeds will go to Royal Salford Hospital’s intensive care and trauma unit which has been instrumental in the dad-of-one’s recovery.
The money raised will go towards training consisting of programmes that provide individuals with the opportunity to gain experience and empower nurses with the knowledge, critical thinking skills and hands-on training to care for trauma patients.