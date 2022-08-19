Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh-based Fix My Watch has seen a period of continued growth, with its turnover doubling in the last 12 months.

It has also seen an increase in trade business as more jewellers and pawnbrokers are using its service to restore, fix and maintain timepieces.

Bosses are anticipating another successful year as the business continues to grow.

Fix My Watch has been thriving since the pandemic.

Operations director Simon Nesbit-Johnson said: “There has historically been a slight hesitancy for people to use online watch repair services, especially as some companies don’t keep that consistent line of communication with their customers.