Wigan borough firm Fix My Watch boasts unprecedented 12-month growth
A watch specialist is celebrating the timely growth of monthly repairs, which have increased by 800 per cent since the launch of its website.
Leigh-based Fix My Watch has seen a period of continued growth, with its turnover doubling in the last 12 months.
It has also seen an increase in trade business as more jewellers and pawnbrokers are using its service to restore, fix and maintain timepieces.
Bosses are anticipating another successful year as the business continues to grow.
Operations director Simon Nesbit-Johnson said: “There has historically been a slight hesitancy for people to use online watch repair services, especially as some companies don’t keep that consistent line of communication with their customers.
“People weren’t just impressed with the high quality of service we provide, but also the quick turnaround time and that fact that they receive back what could be a new watch – beautifully packaged, presented and delivered by courier.”