Jade Atkinson has re-joined the company where her legal training began, having started as a trainee solicitor at Butcher and Barlow’s Leigh office.

Now fully qualified, Jade is looking forward to using her local insights to help people navigate complex and personal legal matters.

She has returned to join the private client team with fond memories of her time spent there as a paralegal trainee and newly qualified solicitor.

Jade said: “I am thrilled to be back and I have done a full circle, returning to the same office where my training first began in Leigh.

“Having worked within very narrow specialisms for my previous firm, I am really looking forward to having more variety and autonomy across my case loads at Butcher and Barlow.

“As a local resident, I particularly enjoy working with local people and supporting clients’ personal legal matters, assisting them with putting in place wills and powers of attorneys or guiding them through the emotionally difficult process of administering an estate following the death of a loved one.

“It’s important to have a local connection and one that adds valuable insight and understanding into clients’ priorities and expectations.”