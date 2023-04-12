Wigan borough pet crematorium plans will go ahead despite ‘horrific odour’ concerns

Despite several residents near Chanters Industrial Estate in Atherton opposing plans for a crematorium due to potential “psychological distress” and “horrific odours”, the planning committee found no reason to refuse the application.

During a meeting at Wigan Town Hall, the committee gave the applicant Natasha Frazer-Ormrod permission to change the use of the site on Arley Way from a car storage and sales facility to a crematorium.

The building on Chanters Industrial Estate, Atherton, which is set to be used for a pet crematorium

According to planning officers, this would be the only pet crematorium in the borough, which Coun Fred Walker deemed necessary.

He said: “Clearly we must have a facility in the borough, pets die and we have to deal with strays and things like that.”

One objector had said previously: “I am concerned with regards to the close proximity to my house, and the smell this business will generate. This will lead to psychological distress, knowing that the smell is due to the cremation from the death of a pet.

“The tip is bad enough and is not monitored by the environmental agency.”

An artist's impression of how the pet crematorium will look

Committee members who raised concerns about the potential noise and smells from the site were told that this site would essentially have to fulfil the same requirements of a human crematorium.

It faces a strict permit to ensure emission levels do not go past a particular threshold, and if they do, it will cease to trade, an environmental health officer told the committee.

The crematorium will operate between 8am and 6pm and there would be eight to 10 cremations a day on average, Wigan Town Hall heard.

The dead pets would be stored in mortuary fridges before the burning and would be picked up and dropped off by vets using the service each day, a report stated.

“In the event of unforeseen circumstances some animals may be stored overnight,” the report said.

