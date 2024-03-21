Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bulls Head, on Manchester Road, Astley, now has a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic after a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the changes that have been made to provide customers with a relaxed and warm environment.

Staff at the Bulls Head in Astley: kitchen manager Daniel Mackey, general manager Tracy Long, shift supervisor Alicia Holmes and kitchen apprentice Jodie Knowles

The pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new dishes, including slow-cooked rib of beef, shepherd’s pie and Mediterranean-style roasted vegetable linguine, while roasts are available every Sunday.

It also offers a fixed-price menu with three courses on weekdays, with prices set from noon to 5pm and 5pm onwards.