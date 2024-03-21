Wigan borough pub has reopened after an extensive makeover
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bulls Head, on Manchester Road, Astley, now has a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic after a complete transformation.
A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the changes that have been made to provide customers with a relaxed and warm environment.
The pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new dishes, including slow-cooked rib of beef, shepherd’s pie and Mediterranean-style roasted vegetable linguine, while roasts are available every Sunday.
It also offers a fixed-price menu with three courses on weekdays, with prices set from noon to 5pm and 5pm onwards.
General manager Tracy Long said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of The Bulls Head we all know and love.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.