Wigan borough pub has reopened after an extensive makeover

A Wigan borough pub is welcoming back drinkers and diners after an extensive three-week refurbishment.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
The Bulls Head, on Manchester Road, Astley, now has a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic after a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the changes that have been made to provide customers with a relaxed and warm environment.

Staff at the Bulls Head in Astley: kitchen manager Daniel Mackey, general manager Tracy Long, shift supervisor Alicia Holmes and kitchen apprentice Jodie KnowlesStaff at the Bulls Head in Astley: kitchen manager Daniel Mackey, general manager Tracy Long, shift supervisor Alicia Holmes and kitchen apprentice Jodie Knowles
Staff at the Bulls Head in Astley: kitchen manager Daniel Mackey, general manager Tracy Long, shift supervisor Alicia Holmes and kitchen apprentice Jodie Knowles
The pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new dishes, including slow-cooked rib of beef, shepherd’s pie and Mediterranean-style roasted vegetable linguine, while roasts are available every Sunday.

It also offers a fixed-price menu with three courses on weekdays, with prices set from noon to 5pm and 5pm onwards.

General manager Tracy Long said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of The Bulls Head we all know and love.”

