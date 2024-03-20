Hungry pupils can benefit from cash for breakfast clubs at Wigan schools
The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club grants can be used by schools to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs, from equipment to food and learning materials.
The cost-of-living crisis means more pupils now rely on schools for help outside their educational needs.
Throughout the North West, 45 per cent of children arrive at school hungry every day, with 60 per cent of teachers believing this to be due to a lack of food at home.
The same study highlighted the knock-on effect this can have on children’s education, as there was an average of 3.8 hours lost per week by teachers in the North West spent aiding hungry children.
Through Kellogg’s grants, schools can address these issues by providing children with a breakfast and a warm place to start each day.
Over the last 26 years, the company has donated more than £5.75m to schools across the UK in its efforts to alleviate hunger and provide children with the start they need.
Chris Silcock, managing director of Kellogg’s UK & Ireland, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 26 years.
“We know that during trying times, breakfast clubs can help to improve children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases. Yet, it’s not just the children that benefit. The commitment from Kellogg’s to help schools through its breakfast club grants can also often be a lifeline to parents too.”