Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club grants can be used by schools to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs, from equipment to food and learning materials.

The cost-of-living crisis means more pupils now rely on schools for help outside their educational needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the North West, 45 per cent of children arrive at school hungry every day, with 60 per cent of teachers believing this to be due to a lack of food at home.

Grants are available for breakfast clubs in Wigan schools

The same study highlighted the knock-on effect this can have on children’s education, as there was an average of 3.8 hours lost per week by teachers in the North West spent aiding hungry children.

Through Kellogg’s grants, schools can address these issues by providing children with a breakfast and a warm place to start each day.

Over the last 26 years, the company has donated more than £5.75m to schools across the UK in its efforts to alleviate hunger and provide children with the start they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Silcock, managing director of Kellogg’s UK & Ireland, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 26 years.