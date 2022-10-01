Zest, in Astley, has been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year – North-West title at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

The winner will be announced at a glittering event in London on Sunday, October 2.

Zest restaurant in Astley

The coveted awards recognise the UK’s best south Asian cuisine across a series of regional and national categories.

ARTA will celebrate more than 2,370 restaurants and takeaways across the UK nominated by food lovers via ChefOnline, a digital application to order food and book tables.

Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.