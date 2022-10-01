Wigan borough restaurant nominated for top Asian food award
A Wigan borough restaurant is in the running to be named as the region’s best Asian food venue.
Zest, in Astley, has been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year – North-West title at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).
The winner will be announced at a glittering event in London on Sunday, October 2.
The coveted awards recognise the UK’s best south Asian cuisine across a series of regional and national categories.
ARTA will celebrate more than 2,370 restaurants and takeaways across the UK nominated by food lovers via ChefOnline, a digital application to order food and book tables.
Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.
"The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well.”