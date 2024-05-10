Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A once anonymous-looking unit on a Wigan industrial estate is suddenly proving a popular attraction to real ale lovers and thirsty walkers.

For the Wily Fox brewery at Martland Park has decided to open up to drinkers.

Its taproom, once only used for tours, has been given a make-over and a smart new outdoor seating area has been created as members of the public are welcomed on Thursdays to Sundays.

Andrea and Phil Cox, co-owners of Wily Fox brewery

Co-owners and sisters-in-law Bev and Andrea Cox say they have done this for commercial reasons, to give them a new edge in an ever more competitive hospitality market. And so far they are delighted with the response.

Bev said: “The decision to open up the taproom has proved to be very popular, we are please to report.

"These are tough times for everyone, with 38 UK breweries closing this quarter and 750 pubs are expected to have shut in the first half of the year, so we have to make decisions that will give us a boost.

"We have been in Kellet Close for nine years and for a while now people walking past have remarked that it would be good if we started serving beers to customers. And so we’ve done it and dog walkers and locals love it.

The newly refurbished taproom

"We don’t just sell our own products. Wines, gins and soft drinks are also available so we cater for all tastes.”

Last Sunday they also held a charity event for young rugby player Connor Parkinson, who happens to work next door at TCS and has been selected to play for England in their tour of Australia later in the year. And the St Jude’s ace was delighted to receive £1,798 from the event!

The Coxes are hoping that folk will get into the habit of visiting their brewery which produces a popular range of beers and ales that are available in local pubs and in fact sell all over the North West and also creates specials and various keg beers. Five people work there and they are a 20-barrel plant.