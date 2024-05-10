Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine Wigan parents have appeared before justices accused of failing to prevent their children's truancy during last year's autumn term.

Of those that have so far been dealt with by the courts, those who pleaded guilty were treated more leniently when it came to sentencing.

Andrew Woodward and Debbie Hayes, of Ambleside, Ince, were both proved guilty in their absence after failing to attend a hearing at which it was stated that they had not ensured their daughter's regular attendance at St Benedict's RC Primary School, Hindley, between September and December 2023.

A total of nine parents appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of permitting their children's truancy. Some pleaded guilty, some were found guilty and some have yet to enter pleas

With a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge handed down to each of them, they have a combined bill of £1,432 to pay.

Laura Shaw, of Damask Close, Tyldesley, was another court no-show convicted in her absence.

Her financial penalty for not doing more to make sure her son turned up for class at Parklee Community School was £1,024.

Paul and Amanda Smith, of Coverdale Close, Platt Bridge, appeared before the court to enter guilty pleas to not preventing their two children's absences from Platt Bridge Community School and their combined court bill came to £682.

Zoe Partridge, of Heywood Avenue, Golborne, has £486 to shell out after admitting she did not ensure her two sons routinely attended Golborne High School.

Lonel and Eena Stanciu, of Lincoln Road, Hindley, are being prosecuted over their son's alleged truanting from Outwood Academy in Hindley, but have yet to enter a plea.

Their case was adjourned until May 17.

And Charlotte Edgar, of Manse Gardens, Goose Green, is accused of not preventing her daughter's absences from Hawkley Hall High.