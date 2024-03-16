Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emma Pickering has been a bubble artist for around nine years, hosting events across Wigan for people of all ages through her own side business, eBublio Magical Bubbles.

She create magical memorable experiences with bubbles at all events , from christenings and weddings to gala days, music festivals and more.

I’m one of the founding member of AOIBA, the Association of International Bubble Artistes, the equivalent of the Magic circle but for Bubble artists.

The aim is promote bubble artistry and its standards.

Emma said: "Bubbles are all inclusive, there is no age barrier or ability barrier, bubbles are for everyone from zero – 99 , no one is excluded.

"Bubbles are not just for outside, I can make a bubble tornado, a bubble cube and lots of other tricks.