A month of good local business news continues with the announcement that Stack wants to take over a huge part of the former Debenhams store in the Grand Arcade and repurpose it dramatically.

Live entertainment, food and drink would be provided seven days a week, including into the evening, providing a much needed boost to the night-time economy while creating 140 jobs.

In order to achieve this, Stack wants to create significant new access onto Concert Square, Millgate, with an outside seating area on three levels.

Another of Stack's venues

The mall inside would be subdivided and extended to the doors through to the multi-storey carpark and two storeys on the Millgate side would be taken over by Stack.

Major restructuring work would be required because the intention is to create an internal balcony (as well as a mezzanine floor) by taking out a large section of the first floor so that those in the upper areas can look down on a newly built stage.

Arrangements are being made to relocate the charity Rebuild With Hope, which currently occupies the old Debenhams to another part of the arcade.

The announcement comes in a month which has already witnessed several orther encourging business developments, including news that a Hampton by Hilton Hotel is to built on the site of the former Galleries, that Shoezone is coming back to the Grand Arcade, that Feast at the Mills has been approved for another three years at Eckersley’s Mills, that Kilhey Court will soon be taking guests again at Standish after its brief spell accommodating asylum seekers and it was announced that the former Empire cinema at Robin Park is to be re-launched by Omniplex in the summer.

Charity Rebuild with Hope, where Debenhams used to be will move to another part of the Grand Arcade if plans are approved to accommodate Stack

Stack bosses say that spanning across a vast space capable of accommodating over 2,000 people at peak times, Stack Wigan will be a “haven for those seeking a dynamic and diverse day and night out. The concept boasts a carefully curated mix of live music, bars, and street food vendors, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.”

Following in the footsteps of Gamer X, which recently opened its doors at the Grand Arcade, they say Stack will further solidify the venue's position as a premier destination for entertainment and leisure in Wigan.

"We are incredibly excited to be bringing Stack to Wigan," says Neill Winch, Managing Director at Stack.

"The Grand Arcade is a stunning location with a rich history, and we believe that Stack will be a perfect fit for its vibrant atmosphere and growing community. We are committed to creating a space that not only entertains but also fosters a sense of belonging and community, and we can't wait to welcome Wigan residents and visitors through our doors."

A company spokesman said that the intention is to have live entertainment seven days a week starting at 2pm. During the daytime and school holidays this could include children’s entertainers and magicians as well as musical performers.

And the company says its dedication to supporting small businesses will be evident in its street food offering, providing a platform for local entrepreneurs to launch or expand their culinary ventures.

A planning application was submitted to Wigan Council two weeks ago, there will also be a premises licence to apply for and then the structural work will take place, with Stack hoping to be open for business early next year.