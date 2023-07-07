Wigan bus passengers will not be affected by any Stagecoach strike, say bosses
The Unite union announced this week that hundreds of Manchester Stagecoach drivers are being balloted for strike action over pay.
They have rejected the company’s offer of four per cent from June 2023 with a further four per cent in December.
Strike action would severely impact bus services across the whole of Manchester.
But Wigan passengers will not be affected as the closest service that will be impacted, if there is a strike, will be 38 and 50 and they don't go into the Wigan borough.
All Wigan services and the 34 (which runs into Manchester) will not be affected.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We have further talks already planned and are committed to continue to work constructively with Unite to deliver proposals that are fair.”