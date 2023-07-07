The Unite union announced this week that hundreds of Manchester Stagecoach drivers are being balloted for strike action over pay.

They have rejected the company’s offer of four per cent from June 2023 with a further four per cent in December.

File picture of Stagecoach bus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strike action would severely impact bus services across the whole of Manchester.

But Wigan passengers will not be affected as the closest service that will be impacted, if there is a strike, will be 38 and 50 and they don't go into the Wigan borough.

All Wigan services and the 34 (which runs into Manchester) will not be affected.