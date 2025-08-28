Wigan Business Awards announces 2025 finalists

The Wigan Business Awards are back with a bang, as this year’s finalists are officially revealed.

Following a record-breaking year of applications, the 2025 shortlist showcases the best of Wigan’s business community, from innovative start-ups and family businesses to industry leaders and community champions.

Compared to last year, entries have grown significantly, with a remarkable 71.25 per cent increase. That surge in participation has translated into more finalists, growing from 98 to 122 across 24 categories.

The awards continue to shine a spotlight on Wigan and Leigh’s thriving business community, celebrating ambition, creativity, and resilience at every level.

The Lowton Creative Company, 2024 winners of Best New Business.

The full list of finalists can be found here: https://wiganbusinessawards.co.uk/2025-finalists/

Nichola Howard, Managing Director at Launch North West and Co-Organiser of the Awards, said:

“We are incredibly proud to see how the Wigan Business Awards have grown this year. The quality and diversity of applications reflect the strength of our business community, and it’s fantastic to celebrate so many success stories. None of this would be possible without the support of our sponsors, whose commitment enables us to deliver an event of this scale.”

Jo Leigh, Creative Director at Launch North West and Co-Organiser of the Awards, added:

CSC2 Cyber Consulting, 2024 winner of Freelancer of the Year.

“A huge thank you to every business that took the time to apply this year. The shortlisting panel had an extremely tough job. Because of the volume of entries and the standard being so high, we had to bring in extra help. Being shortlisted is an achievement in itself, and we can’t wait to celebrate all our finalists at the awards evening.”

The 2025 Awards are made possible thanks to the support of headline sponsor Vanliners, alongside category sponsors and ceremony sponsors who represent the spirit of Wigan.

Notably, CSC2 Cyber Consulting, last year’s winner of Freelancer of the Year, has gone on to sponsor the same category in 2025, while The Lowton Creative Company, winners of Best New Business last year, are proudly sponsoring this year’s Finalist Networking Event.

This year’s winners will be announced at the Wigan Business Awards ceremony on Friday 7th November at The Edge, where hundreds of guests from across the borough will gather for the biggest night in the local business calendar.

Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 01942 509306