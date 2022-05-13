Wigan business celebrates anniversary by inviting the mayor over for a cuppa

Pemberton-based Tyler Lee Hair Company’s owner, 47-year-old, Donna Denton, was delighted to mark the business’s latest landmark with an event for her and her team of staff to enjoy with their special guest Coun Yvonne Klieve.

The borough’s first citizen visited the team to enjoy a cuppa and some cake with them during an enjoyable afternoon.

They had the chance to take a look back at where it all began, what they have been through and what they have achieved over the years.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, centre, joins staff and clients at Tyler Lee Hair Company, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton as to celebrate 19 years in business.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the salon has undergone a root and branch overhaul affecting both staff and customers – which Ms Denton thinks has improved the business .

They have now changed the way they operate their training academy by turning it into a community interest company (CIC), launching TylerLeeCIC along CPD accredited courses, and VTCT accredited courses, to to offer the local residents and be a bigger part of the community.

They also offer affordable hairdressing, realising that self-care is more important than ever to help tackle the rising mental health issues within the community.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, right, joins salon owner Donna Denton, left, staff and clients at Tyler Lee Hair Company, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton as to celebrate 19 years in business.

Ms Denton said: "Thank you to all who joined us at Tyler Lee for afternoon tea, where we got to celebrate the big achievements we have worked so hard to gain over the last 19 years.

"With the impact Covid has had on us, we were determined to fight back and come back stronger.

"It’s been a difficult time for everyone and for businesses with all the lock-downs and rising energy costs, so we’ve tried to keep all of our services affordable to the public.

“I took a step back during lockdown and I thought the best way to move forward was to offer more to the community.

Staff members from left, Kathryn Sutton, Nicola Chatterley, salon owner Donna Denton, Chelsea Clinton and Megan Hunt - Wigan hair salon celebrates 19 years in business. Staff and clients gather to celebrate at Tyler Lee Hair Company, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton.

"Since making these changes we’ve have a great response.

“One of the parents, Helen Nicholson, decided to do a run to raise over £400 for us, to put towards what we do for the kids, because she said “we’ve had such a positive impact” on her life.