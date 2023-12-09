Wigan business launches appeal to ensure nobody goes without this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Status Project, based on the Martland Mill Industrial Estate, is looking to collect toys over he next 10 days which can then be given out to those who are less fortunate in the build-up to Christmas.
Staff are working alongside The Salvation Army with the aim of filling one of their vans which can then be donated to the charity and distributed across the borough.
Director of Status Projects, Jon Vose said: “ We are people who like to give back where we can; through our business carrying out works to help those less fortunate.
"Not just children but everyone should receive a gift to open at Christmas.
"By doing this, if we can make an individual or family smile then we will have succeeded.
“From a personal perspective there is nothing better than the reaction of someone receiving a gift.”
Items that being requested include toys for all ages, games, baby and children’s pyjamas, selection boxes, books or anything else suitable to provide for a family in need.
Donations can be delivered to Status Projects, Unit 11, Otterwood Square, Martland Mill Industrial Estate, Wigan WN5 0LF.