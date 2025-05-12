Wigan firm Festive Lights has won the coveted Retail Innovators Award for at this year’s North West Family Business Awards.

Over 1,000 people from 60 different family-run businesses attended the ceremony at Liverpool’s iconic Titanic Hotel and Spa.

The awards, hosted by The Family Business Community, recognises companies’ achievements, highlighting legacies and celebrating their successes.

Martland Park-based Festive Lights, a major UK online retailer for home, garden, and seasonal lighting, were honoured to take home the award that recognises large family-run retailers and e-tailers.

Judges commented on the business’s "warm, inclusive culture and attention to detail,” and that their attitude towards growth and innovation allows them to “push boundaries and position themselves to disrupt established markets.”

Matthew Higginson, director of business sales, said:

"It’s an incredible achievement to have secured this award.

"Over the last 25 years, innovation and product development has been at the forefront of our mission, allowing us to develop new and creative solutions for our customers.

"To have been recognised for something we feel so passionate about is an honour.

"Thank you to the judges and The Family Business Community for making this award possible.”

Launched in 1999, Festive Lights is also home to the security steering lock, Disklok, DRiBOX, a weatherproof connections box, and foldable, award-winning e-bike MiRiDER.