Wigan businesses can learn how to make 'lean' improvements at workshop

Wigan manufacturers can get help with reviewing their processes and cutting waste in a new workshop.

Experts from the GM Business Growth Hub are relaunching their fully funded Lean Champion workshop to assist manufacturers by enhancing quality and efficiency, reducing waste and achieving tangible and ongoing improvements.

Lean manufacturing is based on maximising productivity while minimising waste within a manufacturing operation and can be used by organisations of any size.

The one-day workshop will provide people with a process to identify and implement improvement opportunities, the tools to implement and sustain lean improvements and a coaching routine to engage others in lean activities.

Participants will learn how to design a standard operating procedure, explore ways to streamline changeovers and develop an in-depth understanding of achieving flow through a manufacturing process.

Follow-up on-site one-to-one guidance will also be offered.

Anne Campion, head of manufacturing at GM Business Growth Hub, said:

“Being a lean organisation means it is an organisation focused on maximising profit by understanding and delivering what the customer values at all times.

“If you and your organisation are looking to make concrete improvements in quality, cost and delivery in the coming year and to establish a company culture that values continuous improvement and problem-solving, then the Lean Champion workshop is an opportunity you simply cannot afford to miss.”

The first workshop of 2024 is scheduled to take place at Trafford Park on Tuesday, January 23.

It will then run every month throughout the year.