The Little Kitchen has opened the counter at Casino Coffee Corner, next to its eatery in the Grand Arcade.

Opening at 8am, commuters can pick up a coffee on their way to work and shoppers can visit for a quick refreshment and pit stop.

A range of lunchtime options are on offer including pasta salads, wraps and sandwiches along with cakes and 10 different flavours of ice cream for those with a sweet tooth.

The Little Kitchen manager Sean Keegan

Lisa Cunliffe, owner of The Little Kitchen, said: “2022 was the best trading year we’ve ever had, don’t get me wrong it’s been a lot of hard work but so worthwhile.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for all their business. It’s been twelve months since finding our new home upstairs in the Casino Café area of the Grand Arcade, without a doubt it has been one of the best business decisions we have made.”

Mike Matthews, Centre Manager said: “This is a success story to shout about. Lisa and Ryan are the driving force behind the business, they are very proactive and willing to try new things.

“We are delighted to hear their business is trading well and they are expanding.

"They’ve turned what was an empty void space into a vibrant and welcoming dining area with a fantastic menu choice."